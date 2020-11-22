Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 136,999 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 136,999 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $65.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

