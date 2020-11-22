Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 38,633 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,633 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde stock opened at $252.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $269.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

