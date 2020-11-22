Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 536 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,218 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220,474 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000.

IWM opened at $177.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $179.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average of $149.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

