Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 57,045 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,045 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.51% of Skyline Champion worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $32.25 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

