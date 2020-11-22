Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,258 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,324,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,466 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after buying an additional 776,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,797,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after buying an additional 646,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,368,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,660,000 after purchasing an additional 483,851 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

