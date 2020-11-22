FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Capitalization Hits $352,202.72

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $352,202.72 and $48,724.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. One FortKnoxster token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FortKnoxster Token Profile

FortKnoxster's total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. FortKnoxster's official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster .

The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

FortKnoxster Token Trading

FortKnoxster can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, KuCoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

