Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by 41.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Forward Air to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

FWRD opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FWRD. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

