Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.38. Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43.

About Frankly Inc. (TLK.V) (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

