Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.79. Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 903,393 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million and a PE ratio of -415.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 38.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.04.

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FVL)

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

