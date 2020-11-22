Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,971,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,352,663 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,000,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,892,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 679.9% in the second quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,495,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

