FY2020 Earnings Estimate for iQIYI, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for iQIYI in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.73). KeyCorp also issued estimates for iQIYI’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IQ. CLSA lowered shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

IQ opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $104,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in iQIYI by 108.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in iQIYI by 35.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 10.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 62.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.