FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Issued By B. Riley

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 199.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.