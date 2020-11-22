FY2020 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.63 million.

AUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AUB opened at $29.82 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $143,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,082,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $416,020.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.