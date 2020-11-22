FY2020 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Raised by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $15.18 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Continental Resources by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Continental Resources by 155.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 128.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 100,126 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 35.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 60.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

