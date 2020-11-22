FY2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Increased by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.41). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MUR. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

NYSE MUR opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.35. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 812.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

