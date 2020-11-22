FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vital Farms, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03.

VITL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of VITL opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,982,000.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

