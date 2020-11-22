FY2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Lifted by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

KNT opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -165,000 shares in the company, valued at C($1,128,600). Also, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,750 shares of company stock worth $3,551,800.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

