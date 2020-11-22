FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Increased by Analyst

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

