FY2021 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

