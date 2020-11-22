Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.04.

GLPI stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

