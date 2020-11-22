General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Reduced by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 834,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478,306 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

