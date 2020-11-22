General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

