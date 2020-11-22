General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 241.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,254,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,969,000 after buying an additional 4,424,753 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 388.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,643,000 after buying an additional 4,325,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 706.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,931,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,175,000 after buying an additional 2,568,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,457. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $43.04 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.