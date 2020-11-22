George W. Lemaitre Sells 2,000 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $75,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,771,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LMAT opened at $37.75 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $767.91 million, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 153,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 62.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

