George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) Given New C$122.00 Price Target at CIBC

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) (TSE:WN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston Limited (WN.TO) from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

WN opened at C$97.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.49. George Weston Limited has a 1 year low of C$84.01 and a 1 year high of C$111.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

