GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $2.85 or 0.00015734 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $265,020.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00163748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00979901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00190079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00093913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00370701 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,108,516 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

