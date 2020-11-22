Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

