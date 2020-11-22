GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.50 ($23.39).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,393.60 ($18.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,399.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,541.31. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,240,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,037,188.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

