Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBT. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,778,000 after buying an additional 716,460 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 528.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 535,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,792,000 after buying an additional 450,108 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

