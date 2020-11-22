Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Water Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.25, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 40.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

