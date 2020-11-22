Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 489.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71,102 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period.

GXG stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

