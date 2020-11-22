Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 71,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

GXG stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

