Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.69. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 22,426 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a P/E ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Gold Reserve Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

