Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$1.30

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

CVE GRN opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

