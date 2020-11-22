Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Set at C$1.25 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GRN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

