Halle Fine Terrion Sells 80 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Halle Fine Terrion also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 9th, Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $574.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.19.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
