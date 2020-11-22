Halle Fine Terrion Sells 80 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Halle Fine Terrion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $574.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.19.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

