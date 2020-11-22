Harpreet Grewal Sells 567 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total value of $148,990.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PEN opened at $259.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

