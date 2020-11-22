Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.21 ($30.84).

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) stock opened at €25.90 ($30.47) on Wednesday. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €27.52 ($32.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.