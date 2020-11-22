Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €52.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

