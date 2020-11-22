H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of -407.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

HEES stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.39. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.