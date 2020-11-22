Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $950.47

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $950.47 and traded as high as $1,017.86. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $1,016.16, with a volume of 38 shares traded.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $862.24.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

