Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Sells $191,250.00 in Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00.

Nancy Wisnewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heska alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of Heska stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50.

Heska stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSKA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.