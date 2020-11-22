Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCXLF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

