HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 17th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Shares of HLS opened at C$16.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.16 million and a PE ratio of -26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.72. HLS Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.05%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

