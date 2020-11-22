HomeServe’s (HMSVF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HMSVF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HomeServe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of HMSVF stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

