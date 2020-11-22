HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,389 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in HP by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after buying an additional 4,296,970 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HP by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after buying an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $39,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

