IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IBEX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.97.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

