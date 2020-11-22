iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Given “Buy” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.10.

iBio stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBio by 847.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 290,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iBio by 5,029.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

