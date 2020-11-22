Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CAO Sells $65,400.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $300.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $481,158,000 after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,188,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $367,439,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 978,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.