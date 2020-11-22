Independent Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) a €7.20 Price Target

Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDF. Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.72 ($7.91).

SDF stock opened at €6.95 ($8.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.03. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €11.46 ($13.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

